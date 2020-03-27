ADVERTISEMENT

Independent garages are working hard to cope with a massive increase in demand for MOTs by people whose certificates expire before the six-month exemption kicks in next week.

The Department for Transport announced on Wednesday that tests due from March 30 would not have to take place for six months, as part of the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And within hours of the announcement, online price comparison booking platform BookMyGarage said it recorded an 80 per cent rise in MOT bookings as owners with cars due a test up to and including 29 March faced the prospect of not having road-legal vehicles from next Monday.

MOT test centres and garages are among the businesses exempted from the government shutdown of activities announced on Monday so that motorists can shop for basic necessities, as well as use vehicles for medical needs, including caring for the vulnerable, and for essential users to travel to and from work.

Karen Rotberg, pictured, co-founder of BookMyGarage, said: ‘Independent garages are working incredibly hard at this time to help essential workers keep their cars roadworthy,.

‘Despite many businesses closing for the next three weeks, we currently have 47 per cent of garages open on BookMyGarage.

‘In these unprecedented times, we are supporting all the garages on our network to enable them to keep customers’ cars safe throughout the six-month MOT exemption period,.’

