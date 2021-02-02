A Volvo retailer in Bedford is celebrating the completion of a £1.6m refurbishment of its showroom.

The revamped Bells Motor Group dealership in Riverfield Drive is now larger and has Scandi-designed furniture in its signature lounge that will let future visitors relax with Swedish cakes and coffee.

Bells has vowed that no refreshments will be served using single-use plastics.

Large glazing inside and out means customers will be able to view what’s going on in the new workshops.

The dealership will also be offering customers the new Volvo Personal Service from April, with technicians liaising from booking to explaining the services, which they will have carried out themselves.

Two technicians work on each car to reduce the time it takes for work to be carried out.

Clive Bell, managing director at Bells Motor Group Bedford, said: ‘We are thrilled to have unveiled our new showroom, and it’s been wonderful to see the reactions of our first customers.

‘Our recent refurbishment isn’t just about a change of furniture, it’s designed to make our customers feel relaxed and at ease in an environment that provides flexible waiting, working and assessment areas.’

He added: ‘The launch of our new Volvo Personal Service will help to connect our customers with their technicians for a smooth and efficient experience.

‘Our focus is always on putting the customer first and giving them a high-quality service they know and trust.

‘We’re all settled in and are raring to show off our new showroom, so look forward to welcoming customers new and old for a cup of coffee and a chat about their car purchase and servicing needs when it’s safe to do so.’