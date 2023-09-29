Dodgy used car dealer facing jail for selling the same ‘death trap’ Subaru TWICE in two months

A dodgy used car dealer who twice sold a ‘death trap’ Subaru to unsuspecting customers has been warned he could be facing jail.

Steven Hickman, 62, was convicted of selling the ‘unroadworthy’ Forester in March of last year, via his company Shelby’s of Netherton in the West Midlands.

At that time he was ordered to hand the customer a full £3,500 refund but it has now transpired that he sold the car again just a month later, having failed to fix any issues.

He returned to Dudley Magistrates Court earlier this week, where he admitted to engaging in a misleading commercial practice and engaging in a commercial practice which contravened the requirements of professional diligence.

District Judge Graham Wilkinson said the dealer was ‘willing to sell a death trap’ and warned that a custodial sentence was likely.

The court heard that Hickman sold the Subaru for the second time for even more money, collecting £4,300 for the vehicle.