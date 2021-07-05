Donnelly Group ploughs £3m into landmark Honda showroom in Belfast

The Donnelly Group has begun work on a £3m landmark Honda showroom in Belfast.

The Boucher Road site, which is set to open later this summer, will boast a 20,000 sq ft purpose-built eight-car showroom plus space for 100 used vehicles sold via the Donnelly Group Motorstore.

It’ll replace the existing Donnelly Honda showroom, which is also in Boucher Road, with all staff transferring.

Dave Sheeran, pictured right, managing director of the Donnelly Group, said: ‘The Covid-19 pandemic has presented a challenging period for motor retail. However, with restrictions easing we are now seeing great demand for both new and used vehicles.

‘Located at the entrance to Boucher Road for motorists coming off the Westlink, this is a strategic site for the Donnelly Group and our Honda and Motorstore brands.

‘At Donnelly Group, we remain fully committed to providing choice and delivering exemplary service to all customers.’

Site director Paul Compton, pictured left, said: ‘Enhancing our presence in Belfast is a really significant milestone for Donnelly Group, and we are looking forward to welcoming customers into the new showroom later this summer.

‘We will be able to showcase the popular Honda range, including the popular Jazz and Civic models, and the new electric Honda e.’

He added: ‘The opening of the showroom will coincide with the launch of the new HR-V, which has been completely redesigned from the wheels up to incorporate innovative e:HEV hybrid powertrain.

‘We’re certainly seeing more and more customers leaning towards electric and hybrid options, so we look forward to offering safe test drives in the HR-V in line with Covid-19 guidance.

‘There is no doubt the used car market is booming, and this new site boasts double the capacity of our existing Boucher site for used cars.

‘As with all our Motorstore vehicles, if a customer sees a used vehicle on our website at any of our nine locations across Northern Ireland, the vehicle can be brought to the showroom most convenient to them.’