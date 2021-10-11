Log in
A supercar is used for a chase sequence during the filming for the latest movie in the Fast and Furious franchise in The Mall, central London, via PA, 1 Sep 2019A supercar is used for a chase sequence during the filming for the latest movie in the Fast and Furious franchise in The Mall, central London, via PA, 1 Sep 2019

News

Don’t go down the ‘boring’ electric car road, Fast and Furious star tells franchise makers

  • Blockbuster films feature gas-guzzling supercars
  • Impending demise of the internal combustion engine could put a stop to all that
  • Actor says EVs don’t have the necessary visceral sound

Time 13 seconds ago

The Fast & Furious films should avoid ‘boring’ electric cars.

That’s according to Sung Kang, who reprised his fan favourite role of Han Lue in the ninth and most recent  outing of the blockbuster franchise.

The films started life in 2001 with a focus on street racing, but they now feature international heists with scores of gas-guzzling supercars on display.

Advert

However, as the internal combustion engine faces an uncertain future because of climate change, they could soon become anachronisms.

But talking to the PA news agency to promote the release of the director’s cut of F9, Kang said he didn’t believe the franchise should go electric.

‘As a car person I hope not. Come on, let’s keep it as petrol as much as possible.

‘That’s the future (electric cars), that’s inevitable, and they’re still kind of boring, the electric cars.

Advert

‘We need some V12s. Electric cars are so quiet, the visceral sound effect isn’t there.

‘You want that American iron or the turbos or the nitrous, the superchargers to be in the backdrop. That’s why we fall in love with these cars.’

F9 – whose star-studded cast included Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Dame Helen Mirren – opened in cinemas in June.

A supercar is pictured being used for a chase sequence during filming for Fast and Furious in The Mall, central London, in September 2019

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190