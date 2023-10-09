Drive car dealer group wants to expand MG offering by changing workshop to showroom

Drive Motor Retail is planning to change a dealership workshop to expand its MG sales offering.

The dealership – whose parent company is 60th on our Top 100 of most profitable car dealers – in Chesnut Street, Darlington, will see the workshop/parts storage area of 434 square metres become a showroom with offices.

Five cars would be displayed in an area measuring 244 square metres, adding to the current MG showroom, which measures 147 square metres.

If passed by Darlington Borough Council, it would also see an MG corporate identity upgrade, as well as a showroom refurb including a new facade.

The existing site use would remain the same – a multi-brand car dealership also selling Vauxhalls, with workshop, valeting and car storage.

Opening hours would also stay as they are: 8.30am to 6pm Mondays to Fridays, 8.30am to 5pm on Saturdays and 10am to 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

A decision will be made by planners in due course.

The design and access statement submitted by Brand Twenty Two Architecture shows the view from the Chesnut Street entrance where Drive’s Vauxhall franchise is prominent.

Image: Google Street View