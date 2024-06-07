Drivers who supply parts to Rolls-Royce call off strike action after agreeing new pay deal

Drivers who deliver parts to Rolls-R0yce’s Goodwood plant have been awarded a major pay rise after threatening to take industrial action.

Employees at automotive logistics firm Vantec have been handed a 6.1% increase in their wages following talks between bosses and leaders at trade union, Unite.

The drivers are responsible for transporting crucial components to the British marque’s Goodwood plant, from Vantec’s warehouse in nearby Bognor Regis.

The new deal comes after drivers voted overwhelmingly for strike action following the breakdown of initial talks.

Unite says that the drivers were paid significantly less than workers doing similar jobs at other BMW Group sites in the UK, despite Vantec turning over a whopping £50m last year.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said: ‘Without these drivers the world’s most expensive cars would not get made. These drivers won union recognition and now their dispute has delivered the pay rise and pay protection they deserve.

‘Automotive giants who profiteer from pay suppression in the logistics and component supply chains they control should heed this dispute. Those days are over. It’s time to pay up.’

In addition to the pay increase, Unite has also secured a banked hours deal of nine days credit for workers, in what is thought to be the first in a supply chain.

Scott Kemp, Unite regional coordinating officer, added: ‘Our members at Vantec stood up for the pay rise and pay protection they deserve. They gave Vantec, Rolls Royce and BMW nowhere to hide.

‘These drivers work exclusively to service Rolls Royce from a warehouse covered in its branding. The drivers even have to wear the Rolls Royce logo.

‘Without Vantec drivers nothing moves at Goodwood. These drivers used their collective strength to make sure the builders of some of the most expensive cars on earth cannot run their “House of Luxury” on the cheap.’

Car Dealer has approached Vantec for comment.