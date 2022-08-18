Eastern Western Motor Group to open new Mercedes dealership in Dunfermline

Eastern Western Motor Group has unveiled plans for a new Mercedes dealership to be built in Dunfermline.

The site, which due to open in October, will include an ultra-modern showroom and top-of-the-range aftersales centre for services and repairs.

The premises will create several new jobs and become the first new official Mercedes retail site in the Fife region for 15 years, Dunfermline Press reports.

Graham Affleck, Eastern Western’s marketing area director, said: ‘It is the first time there has been an official Mercedes Benz representation in Fife for quite a number of years.

‘The last site was in Kirkcaldy about 15 years ago and it closed so we have been keen to find somewhere that we could open.

‘We have a lot of customers from Dunfermline in particular who come across to Edinburgh or Perth or Grangemouth.

‘It is going to be predominantly aftersales which is services and repairs and offer a range of approved used cars from the facility.

‘It is one we have wanted to do for a few years and this has been the opportunity to do it.’

Work is already underway on the site, with bosses hoping to move in as soon as possible.

Affleck added: ‘We are in the midst of recruiting a number of positions but a few employees who live over here are keen to move across.

‘From our point of view, that means they know us and know how we operate so it works for them and hopefully we can replicate the standards of customer care that we have in Edinburgh with the new location.

‘It is anticipated that it will open early quarter four so October is the sort of target date.’

The new site is located at Halbeath Motor Village on Crossgates Road.