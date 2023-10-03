eBay Motors Group reveals September’s fastest-selling used cars as Tesla Model 3 tops list

The Tesla Model 3 was September’s fastest selling used car, according to fresh data from eBay Motors Group.

Analysis of sales information from the firm’s Motors.co.uk platform showed that the EV flew off the forecourts in an average of 16.9 days last month.

That placed it just ahead of the Audi E-Tron (19.7 days) and the Ford Mustang (20.7 days) in second and third place respectively.

Experts say that the Model 3 was boosted significantly by year-on-year price drops of around 37 per cent, which have seen values plummet from £46,811 to £29,554 in just 12 months.

Elsewhere on the list the was also space for the Jaguar I-Pace (22.9 days) as up market EVs continued to sell quickly.

Buyers also continued to be keen on used SUVs, with the likes of the MG HS (21.7 days), Seat Tarraco (21.8 days) and Jeep Renegade (23 days), all proving easy for dealers to shift.

Top 10 fastest selling used cars in September

Tesla Model 3 – 16.9 days Audi E-Tron – 19.7 days Ford Mustang – 20.7 days MG HS – 21.7 days Seat Tarraco – 21.8 days Jaguar I-Pace – 22.9 days Jeep Renegade – 23 days Toyota C-HR – 23.2 days Cupra Formentor – 24 days Mercedes-Benz GLA – 24.4 days

Reacting to the findings, Lucy Tugby, marketing director at eBay Motors Group, said: ‘A combination of price realignments, scarcity and desirability saw premium electric vehicles (EVs) among the fastest selling used cars on Motors.co.uk in September.

‘For the second month in a row our Top 10 was led by the Tesla Model 3, spending just 17 days on dealer forecourts, as buyers took advantage of average year-on-year price drops of 37 per cent from £46,811 to £29,554, the result of the carmaker slashing new list prices and an increase in the availability of older models.

‘Other up-market EVs selling quickly included the Audi E-Tron and Jaguar I-PACE, with SUVs from a wide choice of brands selling quickly to buyers looking for versatile family size cars across different price points.

‘All top 10 models sold in under four weeks, outperforming the wider market where days in stock averaged 35 days.’