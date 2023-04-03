Electric vehicle ranges on average 45 miles lower than car makers advertise, warns consumer group

New research by a consumer group has found that for more than 70 electric vehicles the real-world range was ‘around 20 per cent less’ than what manufacturers are advertising on their websites.

Which? undertook the independent study and found that of those tested, the cars fall on average 45 miles short of official figures.

In 2017, Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Testing (WLTP) was introduced after the previous testing system was found to not accurately represent the economy figures of conventional petrol and diesel engines.

However, Which? has now suggested that these tests have a ‘tendency to to overstate’ figures for electric vehicles compared to its own testing and according to a report in the Times was ‘around 20 per cent lower than advertised’.

It also found that the average EV battery required 15 per cent more power than car makers advertise to fully charge and suggests this will also increase costs for owners.

The consumer testing group found that the most popular EV on the market – the Tesla Model Y – has one of the largest discrepancies between what is advertised and its own testing.

It found that the maximum it could travel on a single charge was 231 miles, 100 miles less than the 331 miles advertised.

Which? has warned car buyers to be ‘sceptical’ when shopping for an electric vehicle, adding that these results will affect those expecting to do long miles the most.

Speaking to the Times, sustainability editor at Which? Emily Seymour said: ‘Our research suggests electric vehicle drivers could end up being disappointed by the distance they can realistically cover on a single charge.

‘The electric cars in our tests fall on average 45 miles short of official figures, meaning owners will have to charge more frequently.

‘This will have a greater impact on those who regularly drive long distances or cannot charge at home.’

She continued: ‘If you are in the market for an electric car, be sceptical of the official range as they don’t always reflect real-world driving conditions and be sure to read independent and rigorous reviews before buying.’

Callum Russell, from Chargingathome.co.uk, told the Times that he didn’t think EV owners would be deterred by this but added that ‘these figures are dreadful, and the industry needs to be more transparent with consumers’.