EMG Motor Group opens new MG showroom in Ipswich

EMG Motor Group has opened the doors to a new MG dealership in Ipswich.

It’s the East Anglia-based dealer group’s first venture with the Chinese-owned British brand, and the site was previously home to EMG’s Mitsubishi Ipswich branch.

The showroom, on West End Road, will stock MG’s complete new car range, along with offering Motability sales, used cars, servicing, plus aftersales, and there will also be on-site EV chargepoints.

Darren Allwright, EMG MG general manager, said: ‘We are delighted to be joining MG at this exciting time, with MG offering a fantastic range of market-leading cars, which all come with a seven-year warranty.

‘It’s a brand that fits well into our business, which has been providing cars, aftersales care and great customer service to our customers in the east of England for over 25 years.’

The new EMG showroom becomes the 40th new MG Motor UK dealership to open this year.

MG Motor commercial director Guy Pigounakis added: ‘We are very pleased to welcome EMG into the MG family.

‘The Ipswich location is a great strategic addition to our network, helping us to further our presence in East Anglia and reach an even wider customer base through a well-established and highly respected partner.’