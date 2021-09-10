eStar Truck & Van celebrates first birthday after ‘exceptional growth’

Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle dealer eStar Truck & Van is celebrating its first birthday after it took over five sites and saved 350 jobs.

The company rescued the jobs when it bought the sites in Warrington, Liverpool, Manchester, Stoke and Deeside from Warrington-based Roanza a year ago, which had gone into administration, and said it had experienced ‘exceptional growth’ since then.

Sid Sadique, co-owner and chairman, said: ‘We’ve had an exciting first year, especially supporting the commercial vehicle community through the pandemic.

‘By working together as a team, we have ensured that customers were kept moving during such a vital time.

‘We’re now ahead of our plan, with strong growth and fantastic investment plans designed to keep eStar at the forefront of electric commercial vehicle excellence.’

It has ploughed a seven-figure sum into two new facilities in Knowsley, as well as the redevelopment of its Trafford Park venue.

Steve Bridge, managing director of eStar, said: ‘A huge thanks to all the team for their hard work, dedication and commitment, and to our customers for putting their faith and trust in eStar.

‘We continue to evolve our processes to ensure we can deliver the best possible service, so are especially thankful for everyone’s patience and support through this period of huge growth.

‘Here’s to the next year ahead, and many more to come.’

Bridge appeared on Car Dealer Live in July, where he said he couldn’t see commercial vehicle sales ever being purely online. You can watch his interview by clicking on the video at the top of this story.