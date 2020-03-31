Euro Car Parts is restricting its Click & Collect service to key workers as part of the national effort to keep the country moving during the coronavirus crisis.

The parts and accessories distributor and supplier, which has 230 branches nationwide, said the restriction also applied to its retail stores, adding that all other customers would have to use its same-day and home-delivery services.

The key workers – which includes NHS and emergency personnel, roadside recovery teams plus garages – must show proof of their status when they go to collect their order, and only essential items can be bought. Social-distancing measures have been put into effect in stories.

Euro Car Parts said it was continuing to carry out regular cleaning of vehicles and branches, staff were wearing latex gloves when dealing with customers and out delivering, and soaps and hand gels were also being made available to all employees.

