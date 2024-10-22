European car market stable but data shows EVs significantly behind target

Car registrations across Europe remained stable in September, but with sales of battery electric models way behind targets, despite ZEV mandates aimed at forcing manufacturers to increase their plug-in market share.

In total, battery-electric cars accounted for 17.3 per cent of the EU car market in September, which represents a month-on-month increase from 14.8 per cent last year, but year-to-date volumes remain 5.8 per cent behind, with the total market share for BEVs falling to 13.1 per cent from 14 per cent last year.

Plug-in hybrid car registrations for September also declined by a sizeable 22.3 per cent.

In Germany, battery electric car sales were down by a substantial 28.6 per cent, while a pan-European trend towards hybrid models saw their sales increase by 12.5 per cent.

Almost one-in-three new cars across mainland Europe (32.5 per cent of total sales) is now a full hybrid model, with hybrids outselling petrol models for the first time.

The diesel car market continued its decline, falling by 23.5 per cent, resulting in a 10.4 per cent share of the market last September.

Overall, decreases were observed in two-thirds of EU markets, but diesel sales in mainland Europe remain much stronger than the UK, where less than four per cent of new cars sold are diesel.

The statistics come from the ACEA – the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association that represents 15 major Europe-based car, van, truck and bus makers: BMW Group, DAF Trucks, Daimler Truck, Ferrari, Ford of Europe, Honda Motor Europe, Hyundai Motor Europe, Iveco Group, JLR, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Renault Group, Toyota Motor Europe, Volkswagen Group, and Volvo Group.