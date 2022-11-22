European new car registrations jumped by over 14 per cent in October

October saw European new car registrations grow for the third time this year, new data shows.

Figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) revealed the number of new vehicles registered in the European Union, European Free Trade Association and the UK (EU & EFTA & UK) totalled a combined 910,753 units – up by 14.1 per cent on October 2021.

In the European Union, alone, the rise was 12.2 per cent. The bloc accounted for 745,855 registrations.

October’s rise followed September’s where registrations jumped by 7.9 per cent in the EU & EFTA & UK.

The ACEA did counter October’s 12.2 per cent rise in the EU with the month being some 290,000 units down on pre-pandemic October 2019.

The three consecutive rises in October, September and August have not offset declines seen from January to July this year, however.

Year-to-date registrations stand at -7.8 per cent for the EU & EFTA & UK.

The ACEA has also released fuel type data for Q3 which shows the market share of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) increased further, now standing at 11.9 per cent in the EU – up from the 9.8 per cent in Q3 2021.

Despite losing market share, diesel- and petrol-powered vehicles still dominate the market, with a combined share of 54.3 per cent.

October’s new car registrations in the UK figures were released earlier this month by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Registrations rose by 26.4 per cent to 134,344 units.

At the time, chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘A strong October is hugely welcome, albeit in comparison with a weak 2021, but it is still not enough to offset the damage done by the pandemic and subsequent supply shortages.’