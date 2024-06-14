EV brand Polestar switches on at shopping centre with eighth UK showroom

Polestar was today opening its eighth UK showroom – with a shopping centre in Sheffield providing the location.

The Swedish electric performance car brand’s Space – as the manufacturer labels its showrooms – is on the first floor at the Meadowhall centre and boasts a sleek, minimalist design.

On-site test drives will be available, and customers can tailor the whole buying journey, from initial inquiry with Polestar’s ‘product specialists’ to the vehicle’s delivery.

The showroom replaces a temporary pop-up location at the centre, where there are 30 charging points.

Meadowhall claims to have the largest solar panel installation of any UK shopping centre, comprising 3,418 panels covering 60,000 square feet.

The panels generate 770,000 kWh of solar energy a year, which is equal to the electricity consumption of 230 UK households on average.

Polestar UK chief executive Jonathan Goodman said: ‘We are thrilled to be opening our eighth Space in the UK during what promises to be an exciting year for the brand.

‘The timing is perfect with the upcoming arrival of our luxury SUV the Polestar 3 and our SUV coupé the Polestar 4.

‘As a shopping centre committed to a sustainable future, Meadowhall was an obvious choice for our next Polestar Space.’

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, added: ‘We’re thrilled to be welcoming Polestar to Meadowhall. It’s set to be a really exciting addition to the centre, with its sustainable ethos reflecting our own commitment to making a positive impact on the planet.

‘We’re constantly looking to bring new, premium brands to the centre, enhancing the experience for our customers, and Polestar is one of a number of exciting arrivals this year.

‘As the only Polestar Space within Yorkshire, it’s set to be a hit.’

Polestar is owned by Volvo, whose parent company in turn is Geely.