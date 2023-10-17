EV sales go through the roof for Volkswagen Group as firm enjoys 45% hike

Volkswagen Group’s new EV sales topped half-a-million in the first nine months of the year, as the firm ploughs on with its eco-targets.

The group, which includes the likes of VW, Audi and Skoda, delivered an impressive 530,000 electric vehicles worldwide in the nine-month period ending on September 30.

The figure represents a year-on-year rise of 45 per cent when compared to the same period in 2022, meaning the electric vehicles now account for 7.9 per cent of the outfit’s deliveries –up from 6.1 per cent the year prior.

When it came to individual markets, bosses say that Europe remained the ‘key growth driver’ with an increase of 61 per cent to 341,100 vehicles, while electric vehicle deliveries in America grew by 74 per cent to 50,300 units.

When breaking the figures down by brand, Volkswagen delivered 273,000 electric vehicles by the end of September, followed by Audi with 123,000 EVs and Skoda with 54,400 battery-powered models.

Further down the list, Porsche took up a five per cent share with its 27,900 electric vehicles delivered, while Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles occupied a four per cent share with 19,600 EVs delivered.

The most popular model from the entire portfolio was the Volkswagen ID.4 with 162,100 vehicles, followed by the ID.3 which saw 90,500 deliveries.

Audi’s Q4 e-tron – including Sportback models – finished up the top three places with 77,900 examples delivered.

Reacting to the results, Hildegard Wortmann, member of the group’s extended executive committee for sales, said: ‘We showed a good overall performance in our all-electric deliveries with a global increase of 45 per cent in the first nine months.

‘Despite the current general reluctance in the European market to buy battery-powered vehicles, we gained market share and remained market leader in this segment.

‘However, our order intake is below our ambitious targets due to the lower than expected overall market trend.’