Evans Halshaw new car salesman takes on charity bike ride to celebrate 75 years of the NHS

A new car salesman has swapped four wheels for two with a charity bike ride to raise money for the NHS.

New car sales executive Harry Alcock, 20, works at Evans Halshaw Ford in Lincoln but will be spending time away from the showroom after taking up the fundraising challenge.

He will be riding around 75 miles from Pilgrim Hospital, Boston to Lincoln County Hospital, with several stops in between.

Among the locations on the route are Grantham and District Hospital and Newark Hospital as well as Evans Halshaw’s Ford dealerships in both Lincoln and Grantham.

The challenge is being taken on to celebrate 75 years of the NHS – a landmark which will be reached on July 5.

Alcock, who suffers from diabetes, has more experience than most with the National Health Service.

His grandfather passed away due to conditions related to his own diabetes and his older brother also suffers from both diabetes and coeliac disease.

Alcock said: ‘Diabetes runs in our family and contributed to my grandfather’s death. Thanks to the NHS, research and advances in technology I am able to monitor and control my blood sugar levels using devices and apps, something Grandad could never have dreamt of.

‘Thanks to all of the support from the NHS I am able to lead a normal life and am able to take on this challenge as my way of saying thank you.’

All the money raised by the bike ride will go to the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity with the outfit describing the new car salesman as an ‘inspiration’.

Gary Burr, who works for the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity as a fundraiser, said: ‘Harry is an inspiration. It will mean so much to our NHS colleagues to see him visit our hospital sites on the birthday of the NHS.

‘His efforts will not only enable our charity to do even more to support patients and staff, but his visit will also put a smile on the faces of so many patients and colleagues.’

Alcock added: ‘I only started cycling in February, but if anyone would like to join me for all, or part of the journey, you will be very welcome. We all have something to be thankful to the NHS for.

‘My colleagues at Evans Halshaw have been a great support and I am looking forward to seeing them on the day of the ride.’

Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so here.