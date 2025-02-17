Number of supercars in the UK hits new record with more than half Ferraris

New research has revealed that the number of supercars in the UK is up 4% as the total hit 23,323 for the year ending June 30, 2024.

The data from accountancy group UHY Hacker Young showed that Ferrari was the most popular supercar brand in the UK, with 14,714 currently on the road.

This figure was up 3% from last year but it was Lamborghini that saw the most growth.

In 2023/24 the number of Lamborghinis on UK roads grew by 8%, up to 5,421 cars.

UHY Hacker Young commented that this growth has occurred despite a number of millionaires leaving the UK due to tax changes, and according to Henley and Parters more than 9,500 left in 2024.

The research shows that some supercars did leave the UK too, with one of the only eight Koenigseggs in the UK in 2022/23 leaving last year.

The number of McLarens on UK roads also fell by nine cars last year, with a total of 3,045 remaining. The figure in 2019/20, according to the data, but has fluctuated around 3,000 vehicles since then.

The research also looked at Bugattis, of which there were only 125 in 2019/20 and this reached 136 last year.

Brian Carey, partner at UHY Hacker Young, said that higher interest rates in 2024 should also have dented supercar sales as many are bought using debt finance.

He added: ‘Higher taxes for wealthy people might lead to supercar sales peaking. However, the UK has such a good track record in creating wealth and in attracting HNWs that we wouldn’t be surprised if sales growth resists these headwinds.

‘Supercars are now seen as an alternative asset class amongst the ultra-high net worths. The expectation is that their rarity value will push their prices up as opposed to suffering rapid depreciation like a normal luxury car.’