Arnold Clark opens first ‘Luxe’ showroom as car dealer moves into prestige used vehicle market

Dealer group Arnold Clark has opened the first of its new ‘Luxe’ showrooms with bosses saying the site is ready to welcome customers.

As reported by Car Dealer last month, Arnold Clark Luxe is the retailer’s new sub-brand, specialising in prestige used vehicles from some of the biggest manufacturers in the world.

Described as the firm’s ‘most opulent automotive venture yet’ its first showroom has now opened its doors in Glasgow with cars from the likes of Aston Martin, Bentley, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Porsche,

The premises will also be home to Arnold Clark’s latest Corvette franchise after the Car Dealer Top 100 leader agreed a deal to represent the US brand last year.

The Glasgow site is located on Hillington Park – the Scotland’s biggest industrial park – with another Luxe site also set to operate south of the border in Manchester.

Commenting on the opening, Eddie Hawthorne, Arnold Clark’s outgoing CEO, said: ‘We are delighted to launch a new, exciting sub-brand within the Arnold Clark portfolio.

‘At Arnold Clark Luxe, we will focus on offering high-end, high-value used cars for our customers in our dedicated luxury car showrooms.

‘Our customers can expect to find a selection of performance and luxury cars from a range of manufacturers.’

Arnold Clark is the exclusive dealer for the Corvette in Scotland and is covering the North of England from its new Luxe site in Manchester.

The brand’s new C8 Stingray and C8 Z06 – both available in right-hand drive for the first time – were launched earlier this year.