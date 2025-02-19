Somerset car dealership celebrates 25 years of Nissan partnership

Somerset-based car dealer FJ Chalke has been presented a long service award as it celebrates 25 years with Nissan.

Nissan’s network development and customer quality director Matt Duncan visited FJ Chalke Nissan Yeovil to hand over the award.

The family-run dealership joined the Nissan brand in 1999 and the Yeovil dealership now operates from Fusion Park, West Hendford, with a 16-strong team headed up by branch director Mark Swain, sales manager Matt Newham and service manager Alfie Mann.

Steve Fowler, managing director of FJ Chalke who received the certificate from Nissan, said: ‘We’re proud and delighted to have represented Nissan in Yeovil for 25 years.

‘Nissan is in a great place right now, with Qashqai and Juke regularly appearing in lists of the top 10 best-selling cars in the UK, and ARIYA and LEAF proving popular with motorists turning to electric motoring.

‘I’d like to take this opportunity to thank staff at both our Nissan dealerships for their hard work and commitment – and here’s to the relationship between FJ Chalke and Nissan going from strength to strength in the years to come.’

Matt Duncan said: ‘It’s a pleasure to present this award to the team at FJ Chalke Nissan Yeovil. I know that everyone here provides excellent levels of service to all customers, many of whom have been loyal to the dealership for several years – decades in some cases.

‘It all provides proof, if proof were needed, that the award-winning cars in the Nissan range, allied to first-class product knowledge and customer service, combine to create a formula for long-term success.

‘Huge congratulations to the whole team – keep up the good work!’

Picture caption: Steve Fowler receives the award from Matt Duncan. To the right of Matt is Mark Swain and next to Mark is Matt Newham. Joining the celebrations are the sales consultants, sales advisors and technicians at FJ Chalke Nissan Yeovil.