EVs may only manage up to two-thirds of claimed range in winter, reveal tests

Electric cars may only travel up to two-thirds of their advertised range in winter with a fully charged battery, according to an investigation published today.

Of 12 EVs tested by What Car? in cold weather, the Funky Cat First Edition made by Ora fared the worst as regards the shortfall between the official and actual ranges.

The Chinese manufacturer’s vehicle, pictured, only managed 130 miles before grinding to a halt – almost a third (32.8 per cent) below the official figure of 193 miles.

Renault’s Megane E-Tech Equilibre, meanwhile, had the second-largest difference at 32.1 per cent – running for just 187 miles as opposed to the claimed 275.

The car that got closest to its advertised range was the Nissan Ariya 87kWh Evolve, with a discrepancy of just 16.4 per cent. It managed 269 miles versus the claimed 322.

The Tesla Model Y Long Range, meanwhile, was in second place at 17.8 per cent, with a winter test range of 272 miles against the official range of 331.

All the cars were fully charged and left outside overnight in temperatures ranging from 0C to 2C, before being driven at a test venue that simulated real-world conditions on different types of road until they stopped.

Will Nightingale, What Car? test team leader, said: ‘More and more people own or are considering electric cars, and it’s important that they understand the pros and cons of this technology, especially in terms of how far they are likely to go between charges.

‘While it’s common knowledge that cold weather negatively affects battery performance and efficiency – especially if the car’s heating system is in use – What Car?’s real-range testing is designed to give car buyers the clearest possible understanding of how many miles they will typically be able to cover in wintry British conditions.’

But he added: ‘Despite falling short of their official figures, it’s still clear that many of these electric cars have the advantage of being cheaper to run than petrol or diesel equivalents, assuming you can charge at home.’

The results for the remaining eight vehicles were as follows, with the official range followed by the actual range under winter test conditions, and the percentage shortfall:

Mini Electric Resolute – 141/113/20.2

Genesis GV60 Premium – 321/251/21.8

BMW i4 eDrive40 M Sport (Pro Pack) – 340/261/23.4

Jaguar I-Pace EV400 – 261/197/24.6

Volkswagen ID Buzz Style – 255/192/24.8

MG 4 Long Range Trophy – 270/196/27.6

Cupra Born 58kWh V3 – 255/182/28.7

Renault Megane E-Tech Techno – 270/189/29.9

Source: What Car?

Meanwhile, Labour has said its analysis of planned EV battery production shows that by 2025 the UK is on course to have 10 times less capacity than Germany and 30 times less than the US.

The party has committed to supporting the creation of eight new plants in the UK if it comes to power.

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: ‘Our world-class car industry can lead the way, but under the Conservatives we are losing the race to build the electric vehicle revolution here in Britain.

‘Labour will turbocharge electric vehicle manufacturing and bring good jobs back to Britain’s industrial heartlands.

‘We will invest in eight new battery plants and lower sky-high electric costs hampering British industry, with our plans for zero-carbon power.’

A ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans is coming into effect in the UK in 2030.

More than 20 per cent of new cars sold in the UK last year had a plug.