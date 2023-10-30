Log in

Discontinued Toyota is quickest-selling used car in October

  • eBay Motors Group company reveals fastest-selling used cars for October
  • Toyota Prius+ is quickest off forecourts at an average of 18.4 days
  • All the Motors.co.uk top 10 used cars sold on average in under 25 days
Time 7:13 am, October 30, 2023

A car no longer made proved to be the hottest property among used vehicles on Motors.co.uk this month.

Toyota’s Prius+, pictured, was discontinued in 2020 but the hybrid has been the quickest off used car forecourts in October, according to eBay Motors Group, averaging just 18.4 days to shift.

It pipped Tesla’s Model 3 to the top slot by an average of 0.8 days, which in turn kept the Audi e-tron in third place by the same average.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director at eBay Motors Group, said: ‘Some of the fastest-selling used cars advertised by dealers on Motors.co.uk in October were achieved by EVs.

‘We believe this was a direct result of improved supply, with a welcome influx of end-of-contract PCPs and defleets following the debut of the 73-plate in September, coupled with lower wholesale values.

‘Improved supply and lower retail prices prompted more buyers to search for EV models on the platform, resulting in fast sales for the Tesla Model 3, Audi e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC and Kia Niro.

‘However, October’s fastest seller overall was a hybrid, Toyota’s discontinued Prius+, averaging just 18.4 days on dealer forecourts.’

She added: ‘All our top 10 fastest sellers sold in under 25 days, compared with the wider market where days in stock averaged 36 days.’

Top 10 fastest-selling used cars (October 2023)

Make: Toyota
Model: Prius+
Average days to sell: 18.4

Make: Tesla
Model: Model 3
Average days to sell: 19.2

Make: Audi
Model: e-tron
Average days to sell: 20.0

Make: Mercedes-Benz
Model: EQC
Average days to sell: 20.4

Make: Mercedes-Benz
Model: GL Class
Average days to sell: 21.3

Make: Volvo
Model: XC40
Average days to sell: 21.9

Make: Mitsubishi
Model: Outlander
Average days to sell: 22.2

Make: Kia
Model: Niro
Average days to sell: 23.0

Make: Mitsubishi
Model: Eclipse Cross
Average days to sell: 23.7

Make: MG
Model: ZS
Average days to sell: 24.2

Source: eBay Motors Group Market View October 2023

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

