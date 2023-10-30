Discontinued Toyota is quickest-selling used car in October

A car no longer made proved to be the hottest property among used vehicles on Motors.co.uk this month.

Toyota’s Prius+, pictured, was discontinued in 2020 but the hybrid has been the quickest off used car forecourts in October, according to eBay Motors Group, averaging just 18.4 days to shift.

It pipped Tesla’s Model 3 to the top slot by an average of 0.8 days, which in turn kept the Audi e-tron in third place by the same average.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director at eBay Motors Group, said: ‘Some of the fastest-selling used cars advertised by dealers on Motors.co.uk in October were achieved by EVs.

‘We believe this was a direct result of improved supply, with a welcome influx of end-of-contract PCPs and defleets following the debut of the 73-plate in September, coupled with lower wholesale values.

‘Improved supply and lower retail prices prompted more buyers to search for EV models on the platform, resulting in fast sales for the Tesla Model 3, Audi e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC and Kia Niro.

‘However, October’s fastest seller overall was a hybrid, Toyota’s discontinued Prius+, averaging just 18.4 days on dealer forecourts.’

She added: ‘All our top 10 fastest sellers sold in under 25 days, compared with the wider market where days in stock averaged 36 days.’

Top 10 fastest-selling used cars (October 2023)

Make: Toyota

Model: Prius+

Average days to sell: 18.4

Make: Tesla

Model: Model 3

Average days to sell: 19.2

Make: Audi

Model: e-tron

Average days to sell: 20.0

Make: Mercedes-Benz

Model: EQC

Average days to sell: 20.4

Make: Mercedes-Benz

Model: GL Class

Average days to sell: 21.3

Make: Volvo

Model: XC40

Average days to sell: 21.9

Make: Mitsubishi

Model: Outlander

Average days to sell: 22.2

Make: Kia

Model: Niro

Average days to sell: 23.0

Make: Mitsubishi

Model: Eclipse Cross

Average days to sell: 23.7

Make: MG

Model: ZS

Average days to sell: 24.2

Source: eBay Motors Group Market View October 2023