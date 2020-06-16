The Independent Motor Dealers Association has appointed Stephen Whitton to its board.

Whitton is a senior executive communications and mental health coach, speaker and trainer who specialises in the automotive industry. He has also been a dealer principal for a large-volume Vauxhall business as well as a training manager for Volkswagen Financial Services.

In an official statement, the IMDA, which numbers some 600 dealers as members, said it was delighted to welcome him aboard, saying that ‘with his background and ethos to help others we know Stephen is a great asset to the association’.

It added that he was ‘a very well respected and admired man, a man with a passion to help others, a man who has great knowledge and experience dealing with people in the motor industry’.

