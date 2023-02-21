F1 champion Nigel Mansell drops Mitsubishi and Hyundai franchises from dealership

F1 legend Nigel Mansell has parted ways with his Mitsubishi and Hyundai franchises.

The 1992 F1 World Champion had been running car sales and aftersales operations from The Mansell Collection dealership in La Route de St Aubin, St Helier, Jersey.

However, the company has notified customers that the car side of the business will now close.

Making the announcement via its website, director and Mansell’s son, Greg, said: ‘As of immediate effect, The Mansell Collection’s car sales, servicing and parts departments are now closed.

‘This has come about due to Mitsubishi’s departure from Europe and two years spent struggling with Covid-19 and a subsequent loss of sales.

‘Unfortunately, losing the brand had a knock-on effect with our second car brand, Hyundai.

‘We certainly wish Mitsubishi and Hyundai all the best for the future with their new partner in Jersey, and we thank the car department for all their hard work over the years.’

Greg Mansell added that The Mansell Collection’s motorbike side continued to thrive.

‘We will be expanding on, and improving everything from motorcycle servicing to bringing new brands into The Collection, alongside BMW Motorrad, Triumph Motorcycles, MV Agusta, Moto Morini, Peugeot, Bluroc and Mash,’ he said.

Nigel Mansell and his son Leo hit the headlines in 2014 when it was announced the father-and-son duo would be taking a Mitsubishi new car and servicing centre franchise.

Speaking at the time, the F1 champion said: ‘Our dealership has gone from strength to strength and the time is right to get a franchise on board. We wanted a brand that crossed a lot of boundaries of motoring and with Mitsubishi there’s something for everyone.

‘I know from Formula One that you must not leave any stone unturned, so we will make sure the customer gets the care and respect they absolutely deserve. It’s a very exciting time for us.’

The Mansell Collection secured Jersey’s Hyundai representation in 2018 after purchasing Jersey Hyundai from Nigel Harrington.

The Jersey Evening Post reported at the time that The Mansell Collection would continue to trade at Jersey Hyundai’s Cheapside Street showroom in St Helier.

In 2019, The Mansell Collection said it would be closing temporarily to create more space for its thriving new car sales business.

The Mansell Collection dealership originally opened in 2013, and houses The Nigel Mansell Story – a museum displaying his trophies and some of his race-winning cars, including the Williams FW14B in which he won the world championship in 1992.

Car Dealer was invited to walk around the showroom in 2014 for a special feature in issue 81.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.