HMRC names and shames automotive tax dodgers as car dealers owe more than £300,000

HMRC has named and shamed four car dealers who have deliberately defaulted on their tax bills to the tune of over £300,000.

The quartet have appeared the tax office’s most recent list of businesses and individuals who have received a fine for owing at least £25,000.

First up, used car salesman Emtiaz Akbar was fined an eye-watering £78,478.75 in relation to an unpaid bill of £139,517.84.

HMRC do not give the name of Akbar’s firm but a man of the same name was listed as a director at Hurn Road Motors in Dorset, which was dissolved in 2016. The unpaid tax bill relates to activities between April 2013 and April 2020.

Meanwhile, fellow dealer Kane Tex Ashley Shaw, of Sheffield, was slapped with a fine of £49,703.63 in relation to an unpaid bill of £72,296.24 between April 2016 and April 2022.

There was also a £40,164.75 fine for Leeway Motor Company Limited which had unpaid tax bills of £66,693 between December 2019 and May 2020 as well as June and November 2021.

The firm’s Companies House page shows that it was served with a winding up order last August with its annual accounts overdue.

Finally, second-hand car firm BM Generation Ltd of Dagenham was fined £32,290.05 in response to an unpaid bill of £33,118.

Companies House records show that the firm is also currently subject to an active proposal to strike off, amid overdue company accounts.

Overall, automotive retailers were fined a total of £200,637 in relation to unpaid taxes of £311,625.08

On its website, HMRC says of the list: ‘These deliberate acts have resulted in HMRC establishing an additional amount of tax of more than £25,000.

‘HMRC will only publish the details where the taxpayer has not made a full and immediate disclosure when HMRC started to investigate or prior to any investigation.

‘The list relates to deliberate defaulters who’ve been dealt with using civil proceedings.

‘The list does not contain details of criminal convictions of those found guilty of a criminal offence in open court and therefore the verdict and sentence is a matter of public record.’

The full list can be viewed here.