Fake online car auction Elvaron Ltd scams customers with stolen Cazoo content

Fake online dealers have developed a new front to lure used car buyers – this time setting up a scam auction website.

A potential car buyer contacted Car Dealer saying they were ‘one click away from buying’ from Elvaron-Ltd.co.uk, but had their suspicions raised when they couldn’t find any other internet footprint for the business, except on Companies House.

Unlike some other recent scam websites reported to us, this con artist has gone above and beyond to create a convincing website.

The people behind the scam have even stolen articles and buying guides from Cazoo’s website, it’s 300-point point check and graphics, along with images from other websites such as Driving Electric.

The auction platform doesn’t have the tell-tale signs from many of the other online car dealerships reported to us.

Elvaron-Ltd.co.uk boasts that it has had more than 16,000 satisfied customers, 19,000 cars sold so far with 100 per cent of them delivered and absolutely ‘no issues so far’.

The website offers buyers the choice of bidding on the cars or paying a higher, but still much lower than market value, buy it now price.

Those looking to buy are required to create an account, asking for proof of identity from their driving licence and a utility bill, building an extra level of confidence for buyers that this isn’t a scam.

To buy a car from Elvaron Limited, users are required to sign up to a subscription which starts from £2,000 a year and claims to include one vehicle purchase a week, free delivery, a seven-day money back guarantee and a 90-day warranty.

Car Dealer was able to confirm with a director of the real Elvaron Limited that this is not them.

Director Nick Taylor said: ‘This is most definitely a scam! It’s nothing to do with Elvaron Limited which is a legitimate company, not involved in car trading.’

If you spot what you suspect to be a fake car dealer, contact us using the mail button below (by the author profile) and report it for investigation.