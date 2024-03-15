Family-owned car dealership in Birmingham joins KGM network

KGM Motors UK has added a site in Birmingham to its dealer network.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at KGM Motors UK, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome KGM Birmingham as part of our franchise.

‘Their extensive experience, automotive expertise and dedication to customer service make them an outstanding addition to our network.

‘The professionalism demonstrated by their team aligns seamlessly with our values, and we look forward to working together in our commitment to customer satisfaction.’

Jason Pickerill, group managing director at KGM Birmingham, said: ‘Our partnership with KGM marks a fantastic opportunity and a new chapter for us.

‘With our rich history and continued family ownership since 1967, we take pride in catering to our customers by offering high-quality, reliable KGM products in a relaxed, friendly and non-pressured environment.’

The Woodthorpe Road showroom boasts state-of-the-art facilities, with a hospitality area, complimentary refreshments and free wi-fi for customers as they explore the model line-up.

The dealership is a division of All Electric Garages Group, which takes its name from being the first garage in England to have electric-powered petrol pumps, installing them in 1917.

KGM Motors UK was formerly known as SsangYong Motors UK and rebranded last December.