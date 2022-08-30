Family-run dealership to close after 100 years as boss says Cinch and Cazoo have left small firms ‘fighting for scraps’

Bosses at a family car dealership in Southport have brought the curtain down more than a century of history after struggling to compete against the likes of Cinch and Cazoo.

Oldfields has been in the same family for well over a century but the changing nature of the motor industry has caused them to walk away for good.

Director, Peter Oldfield, said increased competition from online disruptors had left the business ‘fighting for scraps’.

As a result, Peter, and his fellow family members, say the time is right to retire, bringing to an end a remarkable chapter of family history.

The business began with Peter’s three-times great uncle, George Oldfield, who ran a livery stable before the arrival of the motorcar.

He ran charabanc trips along the promenade in Southport before Peter’s grandfather took over and moved into car sales just after WWII.

It was him that bought the company’s current home, in 1952, with the business being run by the current generation of family – David, Peter, Steven and Stephanie – since the 1970s.

Peter told Car Dealer: ‘My granddad bought these premises in 1952 but prior to that his great uncle, George Oldfield, had a livery stable before cars.

‘They used to run charabanc trips up and down the promenade at Southport with horse drawn carriages. Then, just after the war, in the mid 40s, my granddad bought a premises in Southport before moving to this building in 1952.

‘Originally it was my granddad, my dad and my uncle and now there are four of us from our generation who have run it since the early 70s and early 80s.

‘I’m the youngest of us and I’m 60 now and we’re just finding it a bit hard as we get older.

‘We haven’t honestly encouraged the next generation of the family and they’ve all gone on to different careers so there is no one really to take on.

‘There have been some lovely messages on social media in this last couple of days from customers old and new and it will be strange.

We are going to work until November 1 to see the warranties out and we have a little bit of stock still to sell. We’re down to about 25 cars now and that’s all.’

Discussing why it was the right time to move on, Peter pointed to increased competition from online disruptors.

He added: ‘We have seen a lot of change in that time, more so in this last ten years than at any other.

‘Certainly car supply has been a big big issue for us. Trying to find quality stock is very very difficult now and that’s one of the things that has made us think its time to call it a day.

‘With Cinch, Cazoo and some of the others all taking the cream, thousands of dealers like us around the country have just been left fighting for scraps really.

‘We’ve then got to sell that to our customers and the truth is it’s not really working for us now.’

‘Thank you for all your custom and the support’

In a statement released on social media, the family thanked their customers for years of loyal support.

They also recommended nearby garages where clients can have their vehicles repaired going forward.



The statement said:’After over 100 years of trading and many years of service to the people of Southport and surrounding areas, we, as a family have finally decided to retire and as such from 31/10/2022 Oldfields Automobiles will no longer be trading.

‘With this in mind, all our cars in our final retirement sale are now attractively priced and will be provided with a 12 month warranty with the sale and supported by The Warranty Group Ltd.

‘Although we will no longer be in business, should your car require any servicing or MOT, we ourselves use and highly recommend either Jones & Kearns, 77 Portland St, Southport or Virginia St Garage, 30 Virginia St, Southport.

‘May we thank you for all your custom and the support of our business over the years.

‘David, Peter, Steven & Stephanie. Oldfields Automobiles Ltd.’