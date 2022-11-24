Log in
Hilton Garage, Jul 2022Hilton Garage, Jul 2022

News

Family-run Hilton Garage used car supermarket sees profit slip by more than 30 per cent

  • Hilton Garage has published its accounts for the year to May 31
  • They show that its pre-tax profit went down from £3.9m to £2.7m
  • But turnover went UP by 13 per cent to £120.8m
Advert

Time 7:00 am, November 24, 2022

Car supermarket Hilton Garage has suffered a pre-tax profit drop of 31 per cent to £2.7m.

The Derby-based business revealed in its newly published accounts for the year ended May 31, 2022 that its pre-tax profit went down from £3,889,265 during the previous 12 months to £2,685,826.

That was on a turnover that went up by 13 per cent from £106,862,757 to £120,814,455.

Advert

But in the accompanying strategic report, director Richard Manning said the board was pleased with ‘another year of strong trading performance in what is a highly competitive market’.

And despite uncertainty within the industry, the family-run Hilton Garage – which has been in business for more than 45 years – aims to expand and bring in more money.

Looking ahead, Manning said: ‘Trading conditions are expected to be as competitive as 2022 and volatility within the marketplace is expected, given the uncertainty surrounding customer fuel preferences and future potential legislative changes.

Advert

‘However, the company does anticipate continued expansion and increased revenues.’

The average number of employees during the year rose by 14 to 117, mainly in the administrative division.

A total of £73,500 is being distributed as dividends.

Car Dealer reveals the most profitable dealers in its Top 100 list every year. Find out who last year’s winners were here.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190