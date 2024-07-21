Family-run Mon Motors acquires seven West Country car dealerships from Heritage Automotive

Family-run dealer group Mon Montors has added to its retail network by acquiring seven new showrooms in the West Country.

The South Wales-based outfit has bought the franchise sites from rival firm Heritage Automotive after agreeing an undisclosed fee with the fellow Car Dealer Top 100 retailer.

The deal sees Mon Motors take on Cheltenham Audi, Gloucester Skoda, VW Bristol and VW Weston-Super-Mare, as well as Bristol Skoda, Gloucester Cupra and Bristol Cupra.

Rebranding is already underway and managing director, Gavin Cleverly, has already been out and about meeting new staff members.

He wrote in LinkedIn: ‘Following our acquisition of seven sites from Heritage Automotive last Friday, it’s been great to get out and meet the teams this week and I’m delighted to have welcomed everyone into the Mon Motors family.

‘It’s been fantastic to have met so many positive and enthusiastic people across all the sites.

‘As we end the week the sun has come out and the rebranding has already started.’

As part of the takeover, Mon Motors is now looking to fill a number of positions within its new dealerships.

Cleverly is asking anyone who would be interested in working at the sites to get in contact with Mon Motors’ HR team.

He added: ‘We are now looking for additional colleagues to join the teams, if any of the roles below look right for you please get in touch.’

Mon Motors came 79th in our most recent Car Dealer Top 100 list, with an EBITDA figure of £6.13m. Heritage Automotive finished in 50th position, having achieved an EBITDA of £9.53m.