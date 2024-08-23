Family-run Ron Brooks Motor Group to open new Omoda and Jaecoo dealership in Leicester

Family-run dealer group Ron Brooks Motor Group is to open a new showroom representing the Chinese Chery brands in the heart of the East Midlands.

The firm has been appointed as an official retail partner of both Omoda and Jaecoo in Leicester, with a new site to begin trading over the coming months.

The group is already partnered with both outfits in both Derby and Mansfield but the new dealership represents its first venture into neighbouring Leicester.

The move forms part of a wider growth strategy, which will see the firm ‘grow meaningful relationships’ over the coming years.

Tom Slack​​​​, group manager, strategy & innovation at Ron Brooks Group, told Car Dealer: ‘Whilst the Ron Brooks business is 60 years, we are committed to a new growth strategy over the coming years,’

‘To grow meaningful relationships with selected brands at scale to navigate the future market in true partnership.

‘This will be aided by our operational, geographical and customer focused excellence.

‘It is a very exciting time for the business and our colleagues, and we are proud to offer ever more choice to our customers.’

Originally founded in 1962, Ron Brooks Motor Group has now been supplying new and used vehicles to customers across the country for more than six decades.

The firm now says that it will be taking all of that nowhow into its new venture, representing some of the newest brands on the UK market.

Slack added: ‘I am pleased to say we have secured the Leicestershire market area for Chery brands Omoda and Jaecoo.

‘This is contiguous to our other territories appointed with the brand in Derby and Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. Ron Brooks will open our site in the heart of Leicester in the coming months.

‘We thank Chery, Omoda and Jaecoo for their continued trust and faith in the Ron Brooks business.

‘Leicester is a new city for the group but builds on our 60 year history in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, elevating the group to a true regional operator across the East Midlands. ‘