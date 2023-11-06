Family-run used car dealership to close following brutal arson attack just days after owner’s funeral

A family-run used car dealership looks certain to close after the business fell victim to a brutal arson attack just days after the funeral of one of the owners.

N800 Car Sales near Rotherham was run by the father-and-s0n team of Matthew and Paul Horner until the sad passing of Paul, on October 1.

His funeral took place later in October but far from having time to grieve, Matthew is now also faced with losing his business.

The dealership was targeted by four yobs in the early hours of last Saturday (Oct 28). The gang set several cars alight in a frenzied attack, as well as smashing windows and causing other damage to the property.

The total destruction has been valued at an eye-watering £35,000 but Matthew says the insurance company are refusing to pay out as the policy was in his late father’s name.

The hammer blow means that N800 is now set to ‘wind down’ operations and is likely to close for good in the near future.

An emotional Matthew told YorkshireLive: ‘Insurance won’t pay out because my dad was the policy holder. He died last month and I had just buried him a week before when this happened.

‘We were in the process of sorting it out and moving over. Then it happened.’

He added: ‘I have been here nine years and never had any trouble. I never had a problem with anyone.

‘I always felt vulnerable being so far out, but after nine years you start to feel like nothing bad will happen.

‘But I don’t think I will stay here. This is it for me really. I just have to wind down everything.

‘I have a small piece of land, and we will just move there. I will work from home.’

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for comment.