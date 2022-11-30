Family-run Yeomans adds VW Group to portfolio after buying 12 businesses from Helston Garages

Yeomans has added the VW Group to its offerings after buying 12 businesses from Helston Garages.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will see turnover at the south coast firm grow from some £320m this year to nearer £450m in 2023.

It sees one Audi showroom, two Volkswagen Passenger Cars sites, two for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, four for Skoda, two for TPS Parts plus a Peugeot approved repair site join the Yeomans business.

James Smith, chairman and MD of Yeomans, said: ‘I am thrilled these amazing businesses will be joining our family-run firm.

‘The Helston Garages sites are fantastically run and in great locations, and I’m very excited to be welcoming the teams into our family.

‘We have wanted to work with the VW Group for a long time and this was a unique opportunity to join their network in one go.

‘It was an opportunity that was simply too good to miss.’

Yeomans runs showrooms stretching from East Sussex to the West Country. This deal means it now has 35 dealerships plus two trade parts sites.

Earlier in the month, Vertu Motors announced that it was in ‘advanced discussions’ to buy Helston Garages.

David Kendrick, partner at deal adviser UHY Hacker Young, said: ‘The acquisition of the Volkswagen Group businesses for Yeomans is a huge move for them as a business.

‘With James as a young CEO, it’s clearly an exciting and expanding business. This is a big opportunity for Yeomans to enter the VW Group network.’

The sites comprise:

Audi in Truro

VW Cars in Helston and Indian Queens

Skoda in Bridgwater, Exeter, Helston and Indian Queens

VW Commercial Vehicles in Exeter and Indian Queens

Peugeot approved repairer in Helston

TPS Parts in Indian Queens and Helston

Smith added: ‘There are lots of similarities about Helston Garages and Yeomans, such as the fact we’re both family-run businesses and have great staff retention.

‘Yeomans started in the West Country in 1985 – in fact, two of our first staff members there are still with the business nearly 40 years later.

‘We can’t wait to get involved and help these teams continue the great work they’ve been doing with Helston under the Yeomans banner.’

Yeomans also represents Citroen, DS, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Peugeot, Toyota and Vauxhall.