Vertu Motors has splashed £2.4m on renovating its Farnell Land Rover Bradford dealership.

The new-look fully air-conditioned showroom now boasts a dedicated handover area plus barista bar and enough space to display 50 approved used cars.

It also has an 11-bay technician workshop as well as an MOT bay plus extra customer parking.

Extra EV charging points have been put in, too, which will serve the recently released electric and plug-in hybrid Jaguar Land Rover models including the Range Rover Evoque PHEV.

In addition, the dealership now has a new senior team, with John Steele, pictured, joining as head of business and Simon Davis appointed as brand manager.

Steele, who has more than 25 years’ industry experience, joined Vertu as head of business for Gordon Lamb Chesterfield Land Rover, with his role growing to encompass Farnell Land Rover Bradford.

Davis, meanwhile, joined five years ago as general sales manager at Farnell Land Rover Nelson. In 2017, he was named sales manager of the year.

Steele said: ‘I am pleased that we can now showcase the new Farnell Land Rover Bradford retailer.

‘This was a significant investment for the group and has demonstrated confidence in Bradford and its economy. Farnell Land Rover Bradford is home to some superb luxury cars, and I know our customers will be thrilled with the equally prestigious site.’

Jatinder Singh Aujla, group operations director at Farnell Land Rover, said: ‘As Bradford is my home town, I am very proud of the new retailer here.

‘One of the additional benefits of the refurbishment is that it has created a more spacious environment to better support social distancing measures.

‘The site is state-of-the-art and embodies the luxury, unrivalled experience our customers will receive. I look forward to welcoming customers new and old to Farnell Land Rover Bradford.’

