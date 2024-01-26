FCA ‘effectively banning’ car dealers from selling Gap Insurance from February

Sources suggest the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is about to step in and effectively ban Gap Insurance sales.

Several car dealer sources say they have been told by their providers that Guaranteed Asset Protection (Gap) Insurance could be ‘banned’ as early as February.

One source said two insurers have now told them that they have been asked to voluntarily withdraw Gap Insurance from sale from February 7 while the FCA investigates further.

Sources say they have been told verbally by their insurance providers that this is ‘effectively a ban in all but name’. They believe an FCA investigation into the sale of the products could take as long as six months.

Gap Insurance is sold by car dealers to cover the difference between the amount buyers paid for a vehicle, or owe on finance, and the amount a car insurer would pay out for it in the event of the car being written off or stolen.

Gap insurance is designed to cover the shortfall – or ‘gap’ – created when a customer may owe more on a finance agreement than the insurer is willing to pay out for their car.

It typically costs a few hundred pounds and is often a lucrative extra revenue stream for car dealers when sold on top of finance agreements with high commissions for dealers.

An insurance provider source said: ‘The issue the FCA has is the value that the car dealers add to the product is low and the commissions they earn are very high.

‘The regulator would rather people go online to buy these products directly where they won’t have to pay the high commission charges they are faced with at dealers.’

In September, the FCA warned providers that Gap products ‘may be failing to provide fair value to customers’. Its data suggested just 6% of the amount customers pay in premiums was being paid out in claims.

The financial watchdog said then: ‘The FCA has told firms manufacturing GAP insurance products they must take immediate action to prove customers are getting a fair deal, or it will intervene – giving firms a three-month ultimatum.’

It now looks like the FCA is set to take action.

A spokesperson for the FCA told Car Dealer: ‘We’re disappointed with the market’s response to our warnings to improve the value of GAP insurance for customers.

‘We have told firms to take immediate action to show how customers are getting a fair deal or we will intervene.

‘We have no intention of banning GAP insurance as a product line.’

Revenue stream

One car dealer said: ‘We sell a lot of these policies as they are of genuine benefit to customers, especially when a new car depreciates quickly as soon as it leaves a dealership.

‘In those early months of owning a new car the difference between what the insurer will pay out for it and what is owed on finance rarely matches so I think these policies are good for consumers.’

Other car dealer bosses we spoke to said they didn’t think an outright ban would be forthcoming.

One main dealer group boss added: ‘I think the FCA believes GAP is a good product because, like life insurance, there is 100% payout when a claim is made.

‘The issue the FCA has with GAP is the amount the dealer charges. Originally you could charge a 60% commission over the cost the dealer paid for the product. Over time they have reduced that to 55% and now it’s 50%.’

Another dealer boss explained policies at his site could cost up to £400 but he had seen at some luxury brands, on more expensive cars, they can be as much as £1,000.

‘Margins are high for an insurance product which is what has prompted the FCA investigation,’ he added.

The FCA also recently announced it will be taking a closer look at the commission payments paid out to dealers for now-banned commission arrangements. It follows a high number of complaints from consumers.

In 2021, the FCA banned commission models that gave motor finance brokers and dealers incentive to raise customers’ finance costs. It made the move after discovering ‘serious concerns’ about the way lenders chose to reward car retailers and other credit brokers.