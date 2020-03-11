FCA expands network with high-end Motorvogue showroom in Norwich

FIAT Chrysler Automobiles has opened a state-of-the-art showroom in Norwich with long-standing retail partner Motorvogue.

The opening of the high-end site gives a new home to FCA brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional and Jeep.

The rapidly growing dealer group said it decided to make a major investment in the new site after successfully representing FCA in Northampton, Bedford and Kings Lynn for a number of years.

Lee Titchner, network development director at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles UK, said: ‘We are thrilled that one of our long-standing retail partners has decided to extend its relationship with FCA and invest heavily to build a stunning new home for our brands in Norwich.

‘With so many exciting new models set to be launched across FCA in the next 12 months, such as the Jeep Renegade PHEV and electric New Fiat 500, this is a real vote of confidence in our future.’

Motorvogue managing director Jon Pochin said: ‘The opening of our Norwich dealership is hugely exciting for us.

‘Opening another branch holding all five FCA brands was a simple decision after the success of our other dealerships. This new showroom strengthens the long-term strategy of the group to offer the widest choice to customers in each of our town and city locations.’

