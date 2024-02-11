Feb 11: Sunak promises tax cuts; King thanks public; Cameron’s ‘deep concern’ on Israel

Sunak promises tax cuts and tells doubters he is ‘totally up for the fight’

Hard work should be rewarded with tax cuts, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said, telling critics who doubt he can turn his party’s fortunes around that he is ‘totally up for the fight’.

Mr Sunak hopes a pre-election giveaway, along with an improved economic outlook, will help claw back a heavy opinion poll deficit against Labour.

Mr Sunak’s renewed promise to slash taxes when it is ‘responsible to do so’ came after the publication of his own tax summary showed his UK tax bill was more than £500,000 last year, as his total income rose to £2.2m.

King thanks public for ‘messages of support’ following cancer diagnosis

The King has spoken publicly for the first time since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis as he thanked people for their ‘many messages of support and good wishes’.

Charles said it was ‘equally heartening’ to hear how sharing his diagnosis has helped to promote public understanding of cancer.

In a message to the public, Charles said: ‘I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.’

Cameron ‘deeply concerned’ about planned Israeli military offensive in Rafah

Lord David Cameron has said he is ‘deeply concerned’ about a planned Israeli ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Rafah, on the southern border with Egypt, is one of the only regions not yet targeted by an Israeli ground offensive and is providing refuge to more than half of Gaza’s 2.3 million population.

It is the last remaining stronghold for Hamas fighters in Gaza, according to Israel, after more than four months of conflict triggered by the militant group’s deadly October 7 attack on Israel.

Saturday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Fujitsu ‘to have received £3.4bn from Treasury-linked deals active since 2019’

Fujitsu is set to have received more than £3.4 billion through contracts running with Treasury-linked organisations since 2019 despite its role in the Post Office scandal, MPs have found.

Around £1.4bn worth of deals have been awarded since the High Court ruled that there had been numerous bugs and errors in its Horizon software.

More than £2bn worth of contracts were agreed before 2019 and remained active in the following period, the Commons Treasury Committee said.

BMA offers to call off action in return for increased strike mandate

he British Medical Association (BMA) has offered to call off a planned strike by junior doctors later this month if NHS bosses give permission for further time for negotiations.

The trade union for doctors and medical students announced the industrial action after it said the Government had “failed to meet the deadline to put an improved pay offer on the table”.

Thousands of medics will strike in England for five days from 7am on February 24 until 11.59pm on February 28.

‘Murky and bleak’ start to Sunday as parts of England face heavy rain

A “murky and bleak” start to Sunday is expected across parts of England which may get soaked by rain.

The Met Office issued two yellow weather warnings for rain across parts of England and the Environment Agency said there were 75 flood warnings and 262 flood alerts by Saturday evening.

There may be “quite a lot of low cloud, mist and fog developing during the night as well as turning fairly murky for many of us”, said Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey.