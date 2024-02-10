Abarth unveils new sporty electric crossover as buyers get first glance at 600e

Abarth has given buyers a first look at its most powerful car ever as it prepares to launch a sporty new electric crossover.

The 600e – based on the Fiat of the same name – is set to arrive in the UK over the coming months with a raft of upgrades on the standard car.

In images released by the Italian outfit, the Abarth adaptation appears to have more aggressive presence than the standard Fiat.

It has been given more pronounced bumpers, big 20-inch alloy wheels and a large rear spoiler.

Abarth is also making attempts to make the car stand out by launching it in an eye-catching shade of ‘Hypnotic Purple’.

The firm says it’s been ‘designed to leave Abarth fans speechless’, and will use a 237bhp electric powertrain.

Though full details are yet to be announced, it makes it the most powerful car yet from the sporty Italian carmaker, and brings around 70bhp more than you get from the Fiat version.

Other changes made to the 600e include a mechanical limited-slip differential to improve handling and traction, while upgraded brakes and performance tyres are also fitted.

The 600e will launch in a special edition Scorpionissima launch edition, which will be limited to 1,949 units – the number representing the year Abarth was founded.

Abarth says the 600e is ‘undergoing final tests’ and will be making its public debut in Milan shortly when the firm begins filming a commercial for the new electric crossover.

It’s expected to go on sale in the summer and will join the electric Abarth 500e and petrol 595 and 695 models.