Feb 13: Musk’s fresh Twitter order; Aldi’s £550m on new and existing stores; New Aston Martin Vantage

Elon Musk ordered to give evidence in probe of Twitter takeover

A US judge has ordered Elon Musk to give evidence for a third time as part of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X, in 2022.

Magistrate judge Laurel Beeler issued an order giving Musk, his team and the SEC a week to agree on a date and location for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO’s testimony on Saturday, it was reported last night.

In a court hearing last December, Judge Beeler said she would issue an order if the two sides couldn’t agree on when and where Musk would give evidence.

Aldi to spend £550m on opening and upgrading shops

Aldi has revealed plans to spend £550m on opening new stores and upgrading existing ones in the UK this year, as the discount supermarket steams ahead with countrywide expansion.

The chain, which overtook Morrisons as the fourth largest supermarket in 2022, said more than 1,500 jobs would be created from new shop openings.

It didn’t specify how many new stores will be opened this year but is expected to give more details in the coming months.

Labour withdraws support for Rochdale candidate after Israel claims

Labour has withdrawn its support for Rochdale by-election candidate Azhar Ali following criticism of remarks he made about Israel.

Ali had apologised after he was recorded suggesting in a meeting of the Lancashire Labour Party that Israel had taken the October 7 Hamas assault as a pretext to invade Gaza.

But the party leadership has been pressed on why he wasn’t immediately suspended after the comments emerged. The by-election is being held on February 29 following the death of Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd.

Soho Theatre sorry and saddened after report Jewish audience members ‘hounded out’ of comedy show

A London theatre has apologised and said it is looking into an incident after Jewish audience members were reportedly ‘hounded out’ of a comedy show.

Soho Theatre, a former synagogue in the capital’s West End, said it was saddened by the incident at the end of a performance by comedian Paul Currie on Saturday.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism said it understood an Israeli man and his partner both left, followed by a Jewish party-of-four, in an incident where the Palestinian flag was produced at the end of the performance.

Three apologises after days of mobile network problems

Mobile operator Three has apologised to customers after a problem hit its network for the fourth day running, leaving thousands of customers without a connection.

The firm said in a statement yesterday that an unspecified issue had affected its network but that services were now recovering, although it said its customer services were still unavailable.

It apologised to customers for the problem but hasn’t commented further on what has caused it.

Tea drinkers warned over ‘supply issues’ facing supermarkets

Shoppers have been warned they could struggle to find tea on the shelves due to ‘supply issues’ facing supermarkets.

Sainsbury’s has cautioned shoppers in some stores that there are ‘nationwide’ problems that could affect the availability of black tea. But retail bosses say the problems are ‘temporary’ and the impact is expected to be ‘minimal’.

It comes after reports of lengthy delays to tea imports from Asia and East Africa because of disruption to shipping in the Red Sea.

Plant-based diet ‘linked to better sexual health in men with prostate cancer’

A plant-based diet may be linked to improved sexual health in men treated for prostate cancer, new research suggests.

According to the findings, eating less meat and dairy but having more fruit, vegetables, grains and nuts is associated with a reduction in the common side-effects seen in prostate cancer patients, including erectile dysfunction and loss of bladder control.

Study lead author and urologist Stacy Loeb, a professor in the departments of urology and population health at NYU Langone Health in the US, said: ‘Our findings offer hope for those looking for ways to improve their quality of life after undergoing surgery, radiation and other common therapies for prostate cancer, which can cause significant side-effects.’

New Aston Martin Vantage revealed with huge power boost and overhauled interior

Aston Martin has unveiled a heavily updated version of its Vantage sports car – the entry point to the British firm’s line-up.

Key to the changes is a significantly more powerful 656bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, representing a 153bhp increase. The torque figure also jumps by 115Nm to 800Nm, allowing for a 0-60mph time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 202mph.

The redesigned cabin sees a new 10.25-inch touchscreen system positioned lower and includes enhanced smartphone connectivity and gesture control. Production begins at Gaydon next month, with first deliveries expected to start in time for the summer.

Market movements

The FTSE 100 closed 1.11 points up yesterday to end the day on 7,573.69. The Cac 40 was up 42.28 points at 7,689.80, the Dax was up 110.85 points at 17,037.35, and the Dow Jones was up 125.69 points at 38,797.38.

Weather outlook

Today will see scattered showers across north-west Scotland, wintry at their height, says BBC Weather. Elsewhere will have patchy cloud and bright spells with outbreaks of rain moving in from the south-west later on.

Wednesday will see showers or longer spells of rain continuing to push across much of the UK from the south-west. The rain will turn to snow on the hills in northern Scotland in the afternoon, and it’ll be rather cloudy.