Feb 20: Renewables race warning; Nicola Bulley – body found in river; Morrisons invests £25m in price cuts

UK risks falling behind in renewables race, trade bodies warn

The UK risks falling behind in the race to become a global renewable energy leader without rule changes, two of the country’s energy trade bodies have warned.

Renewable UK and Energy UK have both separately called on the government to make the country a more attractive place for investors looking to build wind and solar farms.

Renewable UK policy boss Ana Musa said: ‘The US and the EU are in a race to offer incentives to clean energy investors, and the UK cannot take its leadership position for granted.’

Nicola Bulley’s partner tells of ‘agony’ after body found in river

Mother-of-two Nicola Bulley’s partner has told of his ‘agony’ after a body was found in the river near where she went missing.

The body, not yet formally identified, was found yesterday morning around a mile from where the 45-year-old mortgage adviser was last seen. She had been walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre after dropping her young daughters off at school on January 27.

In a message to Sky News, her partner Paul Ansell said: ‘No words right now, just agony. We’re all together, we have to be strong.’ It is understood that a man and a woman walking their dog discovered the body and called police.

Morrisons plugs extra £25m into cutting prices of own-brand products

Morrisons is cutting prices across a range of its own-brand products as it joins a string of supermarkets battling to retain customers while living costs soar.

The supermarket, which was recently pushed out of the ‘big four’ UK grocers by discounter Aldi, said it had ploughed £25m into the price cuts.

Some 64 cupboard essentials, breakfast items and fresh products will be reduced by an average of almost a fifth this week, Morrisons said.

Almost 15,000 jobs axed by retailers so far in 2023, figures show

UK retailers have slashed almost 15,000 jobs since the start of 2023 after a raft of collapses and restructurings on the high street, according to new figures.

Experts have warned that ‘the brutal start of the year’ could continue as cost pressures and weaker customer spending power take their toll.

The Centre for Retail Research said that 14,874 jobs have been cut or announced since the start of the year.

Ambulance workers continue strike with junior doctors set to announce action

Thousands of ambulance workers are staging a fresh strike today in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing, while a ballot of junior doctors for industrial action will be announced.

The GMB said more than 11,000 of its ambulance workers will walk out in England and Wales, including paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers, with ambulance workers in the Unite union in parts of the country also on strike.

Around 45,000 junior doctors who are members of the British Medical Association in England have also been balloted on strike action, with the result to be announced today.

Facebook and Instagram users get option to pay for verified account

Meta is testing a new subscription service that would let Facebook and Instagram users pay for a verified account.

Testing of Meta Verified will begin in New Zealand and Australia this week and roll out to other countries soon, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said yesterday on his social media accounts.

For $11.99 (£10) per month on the web or $14.99 (£12.50) per month on Apple and Android operating systems, Meta will use a government identification to verify a user’s account and give it a blue badge. They were previously free and reserved for notable public figures or firms.

Four local authorities account for majority of blue badge misuse prosecutions

More than half of prosecutions for misuse of disabled parking badges are being brought by just four local authorities, according to new analysis.

Department for Transport figures show councils in England took legal action against 698 people for abusing the blue badge system in 12 months.

Analysis of the data by the PA news agency found that 374 of the prosecutions (54 per cent) were carried out by the local authorities of Lambeth (119), Birmingham (93), Hammersmith and Fulham (92) and Bromley (70).

Carey Mulligan incorrectly named as Bafta winner after signing translation gaffe

Carey Mulligan was incorrectly announced as the winner of the supporting actress award at yesterday’s Baftas after a translation gaffe while deaf actor Troy Kotsur was presenting.

Oscar-winner Kotsur was delivering the announcement by sign language before a miscommunication resulted in Mulligan’s name being called for her performance in She Said.

The announcer quickly corrected the call and announced The Banshees Of Inisherin star Kerry Condon as the winner. Event host Richard E Grant joked later that he had a defibrillator for Mulligan.

Weather outlook

Today will be cloudy but there will be some bright spells, probably in the far north and south-east, says BBC Weather. Northern and western areas will have patchy rain and drizzle.

Tuesday will again be mostly cloudy, although it’ll be largely dry in most areas, although rain will move across northern Scotland. Eastern areas will have bright spells at times.

