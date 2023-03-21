Ferrari hit by ransomware attack exposing customers’ details

Ferrari has been hit by a ransomware attack which has exposed customers’ details.

A message sent to owners and customers and seen by Car Dealer said the Italian sports car maker was aware of the data breach, and will work hard to rebuild trust.

‘A threat actor was able to access a limited number of systems in our IT environment,’ Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said in the message on Monday (Mar 20).

‘As part of this incident, certain data relating to our clients was exposed including names, addresses, email addresses and telephone numbers.’

The carmaker assured customers that no payment details, bank account numbers or information regarding cars they own or have ordered were stolen.

Vigna added Ferrari has begun an investigation with a ‘leading global third-party forensics firm’ and ‘have confirmed the data’s authenticity’.

Ferrari’s systems have been reinforced and the company is ‘confident in their resilience’.

In the message, Vigna signed off: ‘We would like to take this opportunity to apologise sincerely for this event and rest assured we will do everything in our power to regain your trust.’

A ransomware attack sees parties encrypt a victim’s computer files and demand payment to unlock them.

Hackers have also stolen data from UK dealer groups in recent months, with Arnold Clark and Pendragon being subjected to attacks.