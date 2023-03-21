Log in

Ferrari hit by ransomware attack exposing customers’ details

  • Ferrari chief has sent a message to customers explaining data breach
  • Boss has assured customers no sensitive information such as payment details lost
  • Carmaker has begun an investigation into the ransomware attack
Time 7:43 am, March 21, 2023

Ferrari has been hit by a ransomware attack which has exposed customers’ details.

A message sent to owners and customers and seen by Car Dealer said the Italian sports car maker was aware of the data breach, and will work hard to rebuild trust.

‘A threat actor was able to access a limited number of systems in our IT environment,’ Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said in the message on Monday (Mar 20).

‘As part of this incident, certain data relating to our clients was exposed including names, addresses, email addresses and telephone numbers.’

The carmaker assured customers that no payment details, bank account numbers or information regarding cars they own or have ordered were stolen.

Vigna added Ferrari has begun an investigation with a ‘leading global third-party forensics firm’ and ‘have confirmed the data’s authenticity’.

Ferrari’s systems have been reinforced and the company is ‘confident in their resilience’.

In the message, Vigna signed off: ‘We would like to take this opportunity to apologise sincerely for this event and rest assured we will do everything in our power to regain your trust.’

A ransomware attack sees parties encrypt a victim’s computer files and demand payment to unlock them.

Hackers have also stolen data from UK dealer groups in recent months, with Arnold Clark and Pendragon being subjected to attacks.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

