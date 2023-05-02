Financial management firm Money Guided confirms talks with dealer groups over cost-of-living help for employees

Financial management firm Money Guided is in talks with a number of dealer groups to discuss how firms can best help employees take care of their finances.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Car Dealer podcast, the firm’s chief customer officer Dermott Kelleher said conversations were ongoing with several ‘friendly’ outfits.

Kelleher, formerly of eBay Motors Group, joined Money Guided last year and says groups are currently doing all they can to help employees during the cost of living crisis.

However, with inflation at record levels, it is impossible in many cases for wages to keep up, leaving both workers and employers searching for solutions.

That, says Kelleher, is where Money Guided can help by providing users with the insights and tools to help them make the right plans and financial decisions.

‘We are speaking friendly, friendly automotive businesses,’ he told hosts James Baggott and Jon Raey.

‘We’ve spoken to hundreds of employers and being candid, there’s just one that we’ve spoken to that are going to match inflation.

‘Everyone else is trying to be as generous as they can be but they’ve also got stakeholders and they’ve got to hit their p&l at a larger level.

‘It’s about helping people, giving them something tangible in terms of a thing that they can engage with. It’s personalised to them because people can link their current accounts and their savings and their credit cards, and so on.

It’s a good one stop shop for all of your financial life in one place.

‘That is a thing that employers want to want to give to their, to their people so they can say “We hear that it’s hard, we know it’s hard and here’s something that you didn’t have, that’s tailored to you.’

