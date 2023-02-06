FlexiFleet offers help to Cazoo car subscription customers left in lurch by sudden ending of contracts

Cazoo customers who were told out of the blue that their car subscription contract was being ended early have had a lifeline thrown to them.

Car Dealer reported last week that they suddenly received emails from the self-styled online used car disruptor, telling them their deals would be terminated within 90 days.

One customer was told by Cazoo that ‘the economic situation’ had led it to ‘dial back subscription’.

Customers say they’ve been given the option to return cars to a Cazoo customer centre – many of which are earmarked for closure as part of recent cuts.

If they don’t return the cars, they’ll be forced to pay to have them picked up.

Now car subscription service FlexiFleet, which is operated by Thrifty Car and Van Rental UK, is offering them a 10 per cent discount for six months.

The reduction is available across FlexiFleet’s complete range, from the Vauxhall Corsa to the Audi R8 supercar and Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV.

Customers can call FlexiFleet on 01392 203041 to apply for the discount, and will need to show evidence of their Cazoo car subscription being cancelled early.

Stuart Russell, director of FlexiFleet at Thrifty Car and Van Rental, said: ‘It is shocking that many motorists will be suddenly left without a car owing to the early termination of their Cazoo car subscription.

‘We hope that this gesture makes their lives a little easier and shows them that car subscriptions can be reliable, trustworthy and hassle-free.’

The discount is available until midnight on May 1, 2023. Terms and conditions apply.

