Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales and Service and general manager, Passenger Vehicles, Ford of Europe said: ‘Lisa has shown great leadership over many years in her senior roles in the Ford of Britain team and is the right person to take the business forward in our largest market in Europe.

‘At the same time, we thank Andy for his many years of service and contributions to Ford.’

Prior to her new position, Brankin was director, Passenger Vehicles, Ford of Britain and Ireland, having previously been director, Sales, Ford of Britain, from January 2019 and director, Marketing, Ford of Britain from August 2015. Brankin joined Ford in September 1990 as a graduate trainee and has held various roles within Ford’s sales and marketing and communications functions.

Barratt announced he had left Ford this morning on social media.

In a LinkedIn post this morning – his title changed to ‘retired ex Ford Motor Company’ – Barratt said the last 40 years at the firm had been a ‘privilege’.

He said: ‘This morning after 40 years with Ford Motor Company I have announced my retirement.

‘I am leaving the most capable, dynamic, inspiring and loyal team that I have every worked with – the Ford of Britain national sales company is just fantastic, and I am immensely proud of every single team member.

‘Over the years we have stood shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best dealer body – through the good and difficult times, and it’s been an immense honour to work alongside such an entrepreneurial group of people.

‘The past 40 years has been a true privilege, I am retiring from Ford but not work – and simply cannot wait to start the next challenge. Thank you Ford.’

It is not known exactly why Barratt decided to leave the post.