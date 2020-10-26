Ford of Britain boss Andy Barratt has left the company for good following a ‘leave of absence’ taken earlier this month.

In a LinkedIn post this morning – his title now changed to ‘retired ex Ford Motor Company’ – Barratt said the last 40 years at the firm had been a ‘privilege’.

It is expected that Lisa Brankin, sales director, will be appointed MD later today. She had been filling the role in Barratt’s absence.

Barratt said: ‘This morning after 40 years with Ford Motor Company I have announced my retirement.

‘I am leaving the most capable, dynamic, inspiring and loyal team that I have every worked with – the Ford of Britain national sales company is just fantastic, and I am immensely proud of every single team member.

‘Over the years we have stood shoulder to shoulder with the world’s best dealer body – through the good and difficult times, and it’s been an immense honour to work alongside such an entrepreneurial group of people.

‘The past 40 years has been a true privilege, I am retiring from Ford but not work – and simply cannot wait to start the next challenge. Thank you Ford.’

It is not known exactly why Barratt decided to leave the post.

Ford dealers were told at the start of the month that the much-loved boss of the biggest selling car manufacturer in the UK was ‘away from the business’ and it was not known when he would return.

A one line email was sent to the Ford network announcing the news.

A spokesman for Ford at the time said: ‘Andy is on a temporary leave of absence until further notice. To respect the privacy of our employees, we do not discuss details on matters involving our people.’