A Ford dealership was defrauded by one of its employees of £11,000 when he asked customers to pay money for cars they had purchased into his personal bank account.

Colin Morris, 29, of Woodbank Road in Whitby, pleaded guilty to defrauding M53 Ford out of the money between February and March 2020.

He appeared in Chester Crown Court yesterday, March 3, for sentencing.

Honorary recorder of Chester judge Steven Everett said it was a ‘mean and spiteful’ offence.

Morris had become a sales executive at the dealership in November 2019 and there were no issues until Barclays Bank contacted the dealership on March 6, 2020.

The bank suspected something wasn’t right when the account details were different to normal and called the dealership explaining that Morris had been there with customers at the time.

He returned to the dealership ‘flustered’ and claimed he had given his own bank details accidentally, but when the bank looked into it they found two other payments had been made to Morris rather than the dealership.

These totalled £11,287 from two different cars sold by M53 Ford.

The customers were worried about what would happen but the dealer told them they could keep the cars and they would take the loss.

The sales executive had explained he owed money to a gangster, which led to the fraud, and that he would pay the money back but this never happened.

After this, Morris was suspended and the police were informed. During a police interview he also said he had bad debt but wanted to pay the dealership back.

Morris had six previous convictions on his record for nine offences but there was nothing similar to this.

The ‘horrors’ he had experienced while serving in Afghanistan were also mentioned, and the PTSD he suffered with since.

After he was discharged from the army, he began self-medicating with alcohol and cocaine.

He was given a 10 month prison sentence that was suspended for 18 months due to his service in Helmand Province.

Judge Everett said: ‘I am quite prepared to accept the horrors of what you saw in Helmand Province would have caused you real problems.

‘But I tell you frankly, the self-medication, using cocaine, I have no sympathy for you whatsoever.

‘You decided to medicate by buying this evil drug and you got yourself into debt.

‘You were also poisoning your body.

‘There were threats made to pay off the drug debt and that is the principal motive behind what you did.

‘It was not terribly sophisticated – there was always going to be a reckoning.

‘The company would have found they had sold two cars and did not get any money for them.

‘I am unimpressed you were given a chance to repay the money and you didn’t.’

Morris must now complete up to 35 days of a rehabilitation activity and 150 hours of unpaid work.