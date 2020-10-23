‘Mondeo Man’ can now only choose between hybrid and diesel power as Ford has dropped all pure petrol engines from the Mondeo range.

It means the Mondeo won’t come with a pure petrol engine option for the first time in the model’s 27-year history.

Ford says it made the move after Mondeo Hybrid sales increased by 25 per cent in Europe during the first seven months of this year, compared with all of 2019.

The Hybrid now accounts for more than one third of all Mondeo sales.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Mondeo Hybrid sales grew by more than 50 per cent, and in Italy 75 per cent of all Mondeo sales are of the Hybrid.

The Hybrid uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine, an electric motor, generator and a 1.4 kWh lithium-ion battery.

The powertrain now comes in four- and five-door versions along with an estate, and is available in every trim level including the posh Vignale model.

The only other engine option available is a 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel in 148bhp and 187bhp guises.

‘The shift to 100 per cent full hybrid production for our petrol Mondeo line-up is another big step forward on Ford’s electrification journey,’ said Roelant de Waard, vice president, marketing, sales & service, Ford of Europe.

‘For customers driving less than 20,000 km per year our Mondeo Hybrid is a smart choice, offering an even better deal than diesel, and electric power with no charging or range anxiety.’