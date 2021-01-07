The Ford Fiesta was the most popular car Motorpoint delivered to customers’ homes in 2020.

The used car supermarket delivered more examples of the perennial supermini to people’s homes than any other model last year.

The Fiesta was followed by the Vauxhall Corsa, Ford Transit, Ford Focus and the Fiat 500.

The blue oval was also the most popular brand for home delivery, followed by BMW, Hyundai, Nissan and Vauxhall.

Motorpoint’s Birmingham site was the busiest for home deliveries and came out on top, with Peterborough in second, Nottingham in third, Cardiff in fourth and Glasgow in fifth.

Motorpoint says home delivery has become a popular option for car buyers since introducing it as free service in March 2020.

Mark Carpenter, Motorpoint CEO said: ‘It is very easy to see why the Ford Fiesta has proven so popular with customers when it comes to home delivery as it is equally as popular with our other services such as Same Day Driveaway and Reserve and Collect.

‘The Ford Fiesta in many respects is the ultimate small car. It is versatile, easy to drive, comes with low running costs, and when combined with the great savings off list price available at Motorpoint, makes it hugely compelling for anyone in the market for a compact, great value, low mileage, nearly new car.

‘The inclusion of the Fiat 500 and Vauxhall Corsa in our top five also reflects the continuing trend in the marketplace towards smaller, more budget conscious and more environmentally-friendly vehicles.’

Carpenter added: ‘We have been delighted with the response to the roll out of our free Home Delivery service.

‘The demand for the free service naturally peaked during the two lockdowns last year, and we expect it to do so again this round with the third lockdown, but the feedback overall from customers is that they have really appreciated the convenience and safety of having their new car delivered to their door at a time to suit them, backed by our 14-day money back guarantee.’

