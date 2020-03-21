Motorpoint launches free home delivery service

MOTORPOINT has launched a free home delivery service with immediate effect.

The independent car retailer, which has 13 branches across England, Scotland and Wales, is making the offer to all customers who are unable to visit in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, all Motorpoint branches are open and continuing to trade as normal. Enhanced cleaning procedures have been brought in as well, with every vehicle fully sanitised before test drives and protective covers fitted as standard to the steering wheel, door handles and gear sticks before a vehicle is collected by a customer.

The delivery service will be available seven days a week and free to customers within a 100-mile radius of their nearest Motorpoint branch. Those living more than 100 miles away will face a charge. Motorpoint added that staff delivering vehicles would be observing recommended social-distancing measures at all times during the handover.

